Repeats with no changes to text

MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico on Thursday maintained its benchmark interest rate at 11.25%, in line with analysts' forecasts, halting a cycle of rate hikes that began in June 2021.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Dave Graham)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.