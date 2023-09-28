Bank of Mexico holds interest rate at 11.25%, ups inflation views

Adds comments from Banxico

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico maintained its benchmark interest steady at 11.25% on Thursday for the fourth consecutive meeting and upwardly revised its forecasts for headline and core inflation.

The decision by the five-member board of Banxico, as the central bank is known, was unanimous.

"The forecasts for headline and core inflation have been revised upwards for the entire horizon, reflecting a more gradual decline in inflation than previously foreseen," the bank said in a statement.

Inflation is projected to converge to the bank's 3% target, plus or minus one percentage point, in the second quarter of 2025, said Banxico, adding that the balance of risks for inflation remains biased to the upside.

The decision to keep rates steady was in line with analysts' forecasts and comes a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve also held its key interest rate unchanged.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Anthony Esposito)

