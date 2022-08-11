US Markets

Bank of Mexico hikes rate to record high 8.5% as inflation bites

The Bank of Mexico hiked its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a record rate of 8.5% on Thursday, mirroring the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent policy decision as inflation surged to an over two-decade high.

The five board members of Banxico, as the central bank is known, voted unanimously for the second 75 basis points rate hike in a row, saying they would "assess the magnitude of the upward adjustments in the reference rate for its next policy decisions based on the prevailing conditions."

