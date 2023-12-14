Bank of Marin (BMRC) Surges 7.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Bank of Marin BMRC shares rallied 7.5% in the last trading session to close at $21.74. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1% gain over the past four weeks.

The Federal Reserve has signaled an end to the current rate hike cycle by keeping interest rates unchanged at the 22-year high of 5.25-5.5% at the end of the two-day FOMC meeting. The central bank has also indicated a 75 basis points cut in rates by 2024-end. The above-mentioned developments have attributed to bullish investor sentiments. Given the fall in rates, the higher funding costs being faced by banks will likely come down somewhat next year, thus supporting net interest income and margins. This probably drove the BMRC stock higher in last day’s trading session.

This bank holding company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -60.5%. Revenues are expected to be $27.5 million, down 23.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Bank of Marin, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BMRC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Bank of Marin belongs to the Zacks Banks - West industry. Another stock from the same industry, First Northwest Bancorp FNWB, closed the last trading session 1.1% higher at $15.44. Over the past month, FNWB has returned 4.4%.

First Northwest Bancorp's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.20. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -69.7%. First Northwest Bancorp currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.