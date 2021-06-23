Bank of Marin Bancorp's (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Will Probably Find It Hard To See A Huge Raise This Year

In the past three years, the share price of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 29 June 2021. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing Bank of Marin Bancorp's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a market capitalization of US$417m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.1m over the year to December 2020. We note that's a small decrease of 3.2% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$489k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$200m to US$800m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$1.1m. This suggests that Bank of Marin Bancorp remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Russ Colombo also holds US$2.4m worth of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$489k US$478k 43% Other US$648k US$697k 57% Total Compensation US$1.1m US$1.2m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 43% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 57% of the pie. Our data reveals that Bank of Marin Bancorp allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Bank of Marin Bancorp's Growth

Bank of Marin Bancorp's earnings per share (EPS) grew 19% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.4%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Bank of Marin Bancorp Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 18% for the shareholders, Bank of Marin Bancorp would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Bank of Marin Bancorp that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

