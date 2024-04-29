Bank Of Marin Bancorp Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC), parent company of Bank of Marin, reported Monday its net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.92 million or $0.18 per share, compared to $9.44 million or $0.59 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter was $22.69 million, down from $29.72 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total noninterest income also declined to $2.75 million from $2.94 million last year.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share on revenues of $24.85 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on April 25, 2024, payable on May 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 9, 2024.

