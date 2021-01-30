Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.23 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 4th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of February.

Bank of Marin Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.92 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Bank of Marin Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of $37.14. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Bank of Marin Bancorp paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Bank of Marin Bancorp earnings per share are up 7.7% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Bank of Marin Bancorp has delivered an average of 12% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Bank of Marin Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, Bank of Marin Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Bank of Marin Bancorp and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

