Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Bank of Marin Bancorp's shares before the 3rd of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.96 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Bank of Marin Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of $36.95. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Bank of Marin Bancorp paying out a modest 40% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

NasdaqCM:BMRC Historic Dividend January 29th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about Bank of Marin Bancorp's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Bank of Marin Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Bank of Marin Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Bank of Marin Bancorp has seen its earnings per share stagnate in recent years, although the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which could bode well for its future prospects. Overall, Bank of Marin Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - Bank of Marin Bancorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

