Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.24

The board of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 12th of November to US$0.24. This takes the annual payment to 2.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Bank of Marin Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, Bank of Marin Bancorp was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 0.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 54%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqCM:BMRC Historic Dividend October 28th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$0.32 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.96. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, Bank of Marin Bancorp's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Bank of Marin Bancorp is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

We'd also point out that Bank of Marin Bancorp has issued stock equal to 18% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Bank of Marin Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

