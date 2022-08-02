Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.25

The board of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.25 on the 12th of August, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Bank of Marin Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Bank of Marin Bancorp's payout ratio of 41% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 33.0% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 33% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

NasdaqCM:BMRC Historic Dividend August 2nd 2022

Bank of Marin Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.34, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, Bank of Marin Bancorp has only grown its earnings per share at 4.5% per annum over the past five years. Growth of 4.5% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

We should note that Bank of Marin Bancorp has issued stock equal to 23% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Bank of Marin Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

