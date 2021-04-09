Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bank of Marin Bancorp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Leslie Murphy for US$81k worth of shares, at about US$31.33 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$39.29. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:BMRC Insider Trading Volume April 9th 2021

Insiders at Bank of Marin Bancorp Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Bank of Marin Bancorp, over the last three months. Executive VP & Chief Credit Officer - Bank of Marin Elizabeth Reizman only netted US$38k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership of Bank of Marin Bancorp

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Bank of Marin Bancorp insiders own 4.1% of the company, worth about US$22m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bank of Marin Bancorp Insiders?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Bank of Marin Bancorp has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

