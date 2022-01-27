Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.24

The board of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.24 per share on the 11th of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Bank of Marin Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, Bank of Marin Bancorp was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 15.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqCM:BMRC Historic Dividend January 27th 2022

Bank of Marin Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.32 to US$0.96. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Bank of Marin Bancorp hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 1.9% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

We'd also point out that Bank of Marin Bancorp has issued stock equal to 18% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Bank of Marin Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

