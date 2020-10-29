Bank of Marin Bancorp Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 7.3% to US$30.04 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Bank of Marin Bancorp missed revenue estimates by 3.9%, with sales of US$26m, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.55 beat expectations, coming in 6.6% ahead of analyst estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqCM:BMRC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Bank of Marin Bancorp's five analysts is for revenues of US$102.1m in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 2.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to drop 16% to US$1.94 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$101.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.81 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Bank of Marin Bancorp's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$35.50, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Bank of Marin Bancorp analyst has a price target of US$40.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$33.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Bank of Marin Bancorp is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Bank of Marin Bancorp's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.6% increase next year well below the historical 7.1%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 1.3% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Bank of Marin Bancorp's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Bank of Marin Bancorp following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$35.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Bank of Marin Bancorp you should know about.

