Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BMRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BMRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.7, the dividend yield is 2.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMRC was $31.7, representing a -33.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.77 and a 33.19% increase over the 52 week low of $23.80.

BMRC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BMRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.29. Zacks Investment Research reports BMRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.3%, compared to an industry average of -14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

