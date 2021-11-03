Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BMRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $38.26, the dividend yield is 2.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMRC was $38.26, representing a -9.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.19 and a 30% increase over the 52 week low of $29.43.

BMRC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BMRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.32. Zacks Investment Research reports BMRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.91%, compared to an industry average of 34.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bmrc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

