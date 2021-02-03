Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BMRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BMRC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMRC was $38.13, representing a -16.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.48 and a 60.21% increase over the 52 week low of $23.80.

BMRC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BMRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.23. Zacks Investment Research reports BMRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.75%, compared to an industry average of 8.7%.

