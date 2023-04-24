Bank of Korea's Rhee says some short-term rates have fallen more than expected

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - The head of South Korea's central bank said on Monday some short-term interest rates had fallen more than he had expected, adding it was probably due to a shift in funds en masse in search of quick profits.

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong also told reporters its monetary policy tightening since late 2021 had had an effect when considering the recent cooling trends in the real estate market and household borrowings.

(Reporting by Seunggyu Lim; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

