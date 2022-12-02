Bank of Korea's Rhee 'not so sure' about digital currencies

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

December 02, 2022 — 01:06 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank governor Rhee Chang-yong said he became sceptical of the benefits of new technologies related to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), after recent events in the cryptocurrency market.

"If I narrowly focus on the technology of blockchain and new technologies related with crypto, stablecoin, and DeFi (decentralised finance), I am not so sure whether we are seeing the benefit of this technological development recently," Rhee said on Friday at a central banking conference in Thailand.

"I was more positive before, but after seeing the Luna, Terra, and now the FTX issues ... I don't know (if) we will see the real benefit of this new technology, at least for monetary policy," said Rhee, a panelist at a session on digital currency.

TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin that was once among the top 10 cryptocurrencies globally by market value, broke its 1:1 peg to the U.S. dollar last May, plunging in value together with its paired token Luna and sending the crypto market into a turmoil.

The market saw another rout last month, after one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges FTX filed for bankruptcy, with crypto lending company BlockFi following suit. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA CENBANK/CBDC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.