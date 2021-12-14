Bank of Korea's dovish board member says time to discuss adjusting policy -minutes

SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The most dovish member on the Bank of Korea's policy board said an improving job market and rising household income could mean it's time for tighter monetary policy, minutes from the central bank's November meeting showed on Tuesday.

On Nov 25, the BOK raised interest rates for the second time to 1.00% KROCRT=ECI since the pandemic began and revised up its inflation outlook as concerns about rising household debt and consumer prices grew.

Joo Sang-yong, the only dissenter to that decision in the seven member board, said he sees a stronger recovery in the job market and meaningful improvement in household income, which deserves discussion about tighter monetary policy.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)

