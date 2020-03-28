Bank of Korea to offer $12 bln in dollar lending from Fed currency swap

Cynthia Kim Reuters
Yena Park Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korea's central bank said on Sunday it will draw on its new currency swap with the U.S. Federal Reserve to provide $12 billion of U.S. dollar funding to local banks via auctions on March 31.

The Bank of Korea will auction the dollars for seven-day, and 84-day terms at 25 basis points over the overnight index swap rate, it said in a statement.

The Fed said on March 19 the BOK is one of nine central banks it will sign new dollar swap lines with in a coordinated action to prevent the coronavirus epidemic from causing a global economic rout.

The agreement with South Korea is a $60 billion bilateral currency swap facility for at least six months.

The BOK said it will hold additional auctions to inject dollar liquidity if needed.

