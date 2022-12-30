Bank of Korea sells net $17.54 bln in Q3 forex intervention

December 30, 2022 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank sold a net $17.54 billion as it intervened in the foreign exchange market during the quarter from July to September, up from a net $15.41 billion in the prior quarter.

It was the fifth straight quarter in which the Bank of Korea sold dollars in the local market to defend the won currency and the biggest amount since it began quarterly releases in the third quarter of 2019.

The won KRW=KFTC weakened 9.2% against the dollar during the July-September period, for its biggest quarterly percentage drop in 11 years, while the U.S. dollar index =USD rose 7.1%.

