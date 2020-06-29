Bank of Korea plans to provide dollars to financial firms via repo operations

Adds details from statement

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Tuesday it plans to provide dollar funds to local financial firms via repurchase agreements to stabilise the foreign exchange market if volatility rises due to the coronavirus pandemic and global economic recession risks.

The central banksaid it plans to accept U.S. Treasuries for repo deals, adding it could consider accepting other foreign-currency bonds if needed.

"The Bank of Korea will directly use foreign exchange reserves to purchase foreign-currency bonds held by local financial firms ... under repo operations to provide U.S. dollar funds," it said in a statement.

The move would not affect the amount of foreign exchange reserves held by South Korea, the central bank said.

The Bank of Korea did not provide further details on the size of the repo deals or when they would start taking place. It aims to complete preparations by the end of September.

The plan will help stabilise the FX swap market, it added.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.