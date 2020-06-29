Bank of Korea plans to lend dollars to financial firms via repo operations

Joori Roh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Tuesday it plans to provide dollar funds to local financial firms via repurchase agreements to stabilise the foreign exchange market if volatility heightens due to the coronavirus pandemic and global economic recession risks.

It plans to accept U.S. Treasuries for repo deals, though added it could review accepting other foreign-currency bonds if needed, the Bank of Korea said in a statement.

The bank also said it aims to complete preparations by the end of September.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

