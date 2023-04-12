Bank of Korea, pension fund in talks to form FX swap - sources

By Choonsik Yoo and Yena Park

SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank and national pension fund have been preparing to establish a dollar-won swap deal and could announce details as early as this week, two sources at the authorities said on Thursday.

"The discussion is in its final stage, and the timing of the announcement depends on the situation," one source said, adding it could be announced this week.

In early March, Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho told reporters the Bank of Korea and the National Pension Service could establish a swap agreement, under which the pension service could secure dollars outside the market.

