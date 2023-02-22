Bank of Korea pauses after 1-year run of interest rate rises

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

February 22, 2023 — 08:07 pm EST

Written by Choonsik Yoo and Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

By Choonsik Yoo and Jihoon Lee

SEOUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, matching market expectations and ending an uninterrupted one-year run of rises.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board held its policy interest rate KROCRT=ECI steady at 3.50%, in line with a unanimous expectation by the 42 economists in a Reuters poll.

The central bank announced the decision without elaborating. Governor Rhee Chang-yong is due to hold a news conference on Thursday.

Local markets showed a muted reaction to the decision, with investors awaiting the news conference.

The central bank also issued revised forecasts for this year's economic growth and inflation to 1.6% and 3.5%, respectively, both down from November's projections, which were 1.7% and 3.6%.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo and Jihoon Lee)

