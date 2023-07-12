News & Insights

Bank of Korea keeps policy rates unchanged, as expected

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

July 12, 2023 — 08:52 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee and Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank held interest rates steady for a fourth meeting on Thursday, as inflation continued to soften toward its target.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) announced its seven-member monetary policy board voted to keep its policy rate KROCRT=ECI unchanged at 3.50%, as expected by all 46 economists surveyed by Reuters.

The central bank is expected to remain on hold until the end of this year, before cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in the first quarter of 2024, according to the median forecasts in the survey.

The BOK started raising interest rates in August 2021 to tame inflation, well before the world's other major central banks, and had raised them by a total of 300 basis points through January this year.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.