Bank of Korea keeps policy rates unchanged, as expected

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank held interest rates steady for a fourth meeting on Thursday, as inflation continued to soften toward its target.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) announced its seven-member monetary policy board voted to keep its policy rate KROCRT=ECI unchanged at 3.50%, as expected by all 46 economists surveyed by Reuters.

The central bank is expected to remain on hold until the end of this year, before cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in the first quarter of 2024, according to the median forecasts in the survey.

The BOK started raising interest rates in August 2021 to tame inflation, well before the world's other major central banks, and had raised them by a total of 300 basis points through January this year.

