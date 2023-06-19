Bank of Korea governor says too early to discuss rate cut, may consider later

Adds direct quote, background

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said on Monday there was not yet any sign of inflation deviating from the central bank's expectation that required a policy response, but it was too early to discuss a cut in interest rates.

"If there is enough evidence at the end of the year that inflation is converging on the 2% target, we may consider a rate cut," Governor Rhee Chang-yong said during a media briefing.

"However, at the moment, it is too early for that," he said.

His comments came as the central bank projected in its biannual inflation review that inflation would ease toward its 2% medium-term target level by mid-2023, before rebounding to about 3% near the end of the year.

The Bank of Korea held interest rates steady last month, keeping them on pause for a third straight meeting after 1-1/2 years of rate increases through to January.

