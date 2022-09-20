Bank of Korea denies report of FX swap with U.S. Fed likely this week

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank denied a local online media report on Wednesday that a currency swap arrangement with the U.S. Federal Reserve would be announced as early as this week.

The Bank of Korea said in a brief statement that the report is not true.

