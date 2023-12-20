Bank of Korea chief: Fed's pivot allows for focus on domestic factors

Recast, adds comments and details from paragraph 2

SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank governor, Rhee Chang-yong, said on Wednesday he agrees with the view that the odds of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve are rising, and such a pivot offers Korean policymakers a chance to focus on domestic conditions.

"With that, external factors have stabilised and it allows us to independently look at domestic conditions and inflation here for monetary policy setting."

The Bank of Korea sees consumer inflation easing towards a 2% medium-term target level by the end of 2024, although supply-side factors such as global oil prices remain as an uncertainty to the outlook.

Economists see its next move as a downward one some time in the second half of 2024, and the outlook on U.S. interest rates has helped strengthen such a view.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jacqueline Wong)

