Bank of Korea chief sees possible delay in monetary policy pivot

By Cynthia Kim

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong on Thursday said the central bank's pivot to interest rate cuts could potentially be delayed should the U.S. Federal Reserve delay its schedule on monetary policy easing amid robust economic growth.

Speaking at a local forum in Seoul after the U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Rhee said the U.S. economy is performing better than expected, but the International Monetary Fund may further downgrade the outlook on U.S. consumer inflation, which poses uncertainty for countries including South Korea.

The Federal Reserve committee's decision to hold rates at 5.25%-5.5% on Wednesday was no surprise. The Fed took a dovish twist, however, by emphasising that rates would not be cut until it had more confidence that inflation was truly beaten.

"Chairman (Jerome) Powell's comments that a rate cut in March could be too soon shows that U.S. economic growth was faster than expected. It is good news in terms of (South Korea's) exports, but in terms of interest rate policies, rate cuts here will be affected and could possibly face delays if the pace of their (U.S.) easing gets delayed," Rhee said.

"Up until a few months back, expectation was that our (South Korea's) inflation could reach the target level of 2% faster than the U.S. but now we see that the U.S. inflation could ease to 2% faster than South Korea," he said, explaining the uncertainties Asia's fourth-largest economy faces as it gears up for a pivot to interest rate cuts.

The South Korean economy has taken a hit from cumulative 300 basis points of rate hikes since August 2021 that have been adding financial stress to households, which are among the most indebted in the world.

For BOK, one of the first central banks to raise rates in August 2021, the battle against inflation is complicated by risks from slowing growth in China and uncertainty in U.S. monetary policies.

The consensus from analysts is that BOK will start cutting rates in the third quarter of this year, but as price pressures soften, some are betting on an earlier start to policy easing.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Tom Hogue)

