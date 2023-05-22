Bank of Korea chief sees no problem with won's decoupling with dollar or yuan

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - The won's KRW= loosening connection with short-term movements of the U.S. dollar or the Chinese yuan underlines the currency market returning to a normal state, South Korea's central bank chief said on Monday.

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong made the remarks in response to a lawmaker's question during a parliamentary committee meeting.

