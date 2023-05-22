News & Insights

Bank of Korea chief sees no problem with won's decoupling with dollar or yuan

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

May 22, 2023 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by Choonsik Yoo for Reuters ->

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - The won's KRW= loosening connection with short-term movements of the U.S. dollar or the Chinese yuan underlines the currency market returning to a normal state, South Korea's central bank chief said on Monday.

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong made the remarks in response to a lawmaker's question during a parliamentary committee meeting.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.