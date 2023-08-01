News & Insights

Bank of Korea board members kept door open for further tightening - minutes

August 01, 2023 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Most monetary policy board members of the South Korean central bank agreed at their review in July that they needed to keep the door open for further tightening, according to meeting minutes released on Tuesday.

The board members cited uncertainty regarding inflation, a rise in household debt and volatility in foreign exchange as factors supporting additional rate hikes.

At the July 13 review, the Bank of Korea held interest rates steady for a fourth straight meeting and said it would maintain a tight stance amid still high prices despite heightened financial uncertainty.

