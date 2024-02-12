News & Insights

Bank of Korea board member Hwang flags real estate, household debt risks

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

February 12, 2024 — 08:30 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Korea board member Hwang Kun-il said on Tuesday the country's real estate and household debt-related risks remain elevated, while inflation is far exceeding the central bank's target.

"Although there are positive signs of inflation slowdown and an exports-led economic recovery, inflation is far exceeding the target while real estate and household debt-related risks remain," Hwang said, as he begins his four-year term as a member of the central bank's monetary policy board.

Hwang, the former deputy finance minister for international affairs, also has experience at the World Bank and a local financial firm, KB Capital.

"He should understand the risk of high interest rates better than anyone else, as he has experience of looking into real estate project financing risks at a capital firm," said a former colleague at the finance ministry, who ask to remain unidentified because they are not allowed to speak to the media.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.