Bank of Japan’s stubbornness keeps yen volatile

TOKYO (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Bank of Japan is sticking with its ultra-loose monetary policy after the U.S. Federal Reserve implemented another 0.75% rate hike, defying predictions — and bond market bets — that central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda would have to adjust. That’s understandable, but it will make it harder to moderate an increasingly volatile exchange rate.

The yen, currently trading around 144 per dollar, is at its weakest since 1998, but more important is the rate of change. It has lost 29% since a peak in December 2020, and is down 47% over the last decade due to two quick, steep corrections in 2012 and 2014, respectively. That’s a byproduct of Shinzo Abe’s successful war on deflation. A see-sawing foreign exchange rate, though, makes executives nervous. Exporters including carmakers Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor, and drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical, which reported nice forex tailwinds in its last quarterly report, are benefitting from unexpected exchange rate gains on paper. However, a currency that can flatter earnings one quarter can wreck them in the next.

The major risk is that the United States, fighting runaway inflation, enters a harsh recession. An abrupt reversal to the Fed’s current tightening bias would see Japanese corporates and speculators back into yen assets, causing it to rebound as sharply as it fell. (By Pete Sweeney)

