Bank of Japan to Continue Monetary Easing Amidst Economic Uncertainty

BOJ Statement on Monetary Policy Highlights
- Negative interest rate of -0.1% to be applied to Policy-Rate Balances
- Purchases of JGBs, ETFs, and J-REITs to be continued
- Bank aims to achieve 2% price stability target accompanied by wage increases
BOJ Statement on Monetary Policy Overview
Bank of Japan Applies Negative Interest
On April 28, 2023, the Bank of Japan issued its Statement on Monetary Policy, which outlines its decisions regarding yield curve control and asset purchases.
The Bank decided to apply a negative interest rate of minus 0.1 percent to the Policy-Rate Balances in current accounts held by financial institutions at the Bank and to purchase a necessary amount of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) to maintain 10-year JGB yields at around zero percent.
Bank of Japan to Purchase ETFs, J-REITs
The Bank will also purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Japan real estate investment trusts (J-REITs) as necessary, and will maintain the amount outstanding of commercial paper at about 2 trillion yen.
Bank of Japan Commits to Stability
In addition, the Bank will maintain the stability of financing and financial markets, and will continue with monetary easing while nimbly responding to developments in economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions.
The Bank aims to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent in a sustainable and stable manner, accompanied by wage increases.
Bank of Japan to Expand QQE
The Bank will continue with Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with Yield Curve Control, and will expand the monetary base until the year-on-year rate of increase in the observed consumer price index (CPI, all items less fresh food) exceeds 2 percent and stays above the target in a stable manner.
The Bank will also conduct a broad-perspective review of monetary policy with a planned time frame of around one to one and a half years.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Technology and Discretionary Outflows Suggest Near-term Pop
- Bank of Japan to Continue Monetary Easing Amidst Economic Uncertainty
- AUDUSD Weekly Forecast – Australian Dollar Attempting a Breakdown
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.