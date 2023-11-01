News & Insights

Bank of Japan to conduct unscheduled bond buying operation

November 01, 2023 — 12:02 am EDT

Written by Brigid Riley for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it would conduct an unscheduled bond operation, offering to buy 100 billion yen ($661.1 million) of bonds with maturities of 3 to 5 years and 300 billion yen of bonds with maturities of 5 to 10 years on Thursday.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was last at 0.960%.

($1 = 151.2700 yen)

