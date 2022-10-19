Bank of Japan to conduct emergency bond buying as yen teeters near 150

Japan's central bank on Thursday said it would hold emergency bond-buying operations, offering to buy some $667 million in government debt, a move designed to put a floor under bond prices.

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Thursday it would conduct emergency bond buying operations as yields on Japanese government bonds hit multi-year highs ahead of the bank's policy meeting next week.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yields JP10YTN=JBTC touched 0.255% above the bank's top end of the policy band for a second day, as investors tested the BOJ's commitment to defend its ultra-low rate policy.

The BOJ remains an outlier among a global wave of central banks tightening monetary policy to combat soaring inflation, as it focuses on underpinning a fragile economy.

On Thursday, the BOJ offered to buy 100 billion yen ($666.98 million) of JGBs with maturities of 10-20 years, and another 100 billion of bonds with maturities of five-10 years.

