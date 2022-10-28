Bank of Japan to boost bond buying in Nov. after yields surge

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Friday ramped up bond buying plans for next month, doubling down efforts to defend its ultra-loose policy, following a recent surge in yields on domestic bonds.

The BOJ said it would offer to buy 250 billion yen ($1.70 billion) of bonds with 10- and 25-year maturities three times a month, up from twice in October.

The bank will also buy bonds with maturities over than 25 years three times a month, up from twice in October.

The move is a welcome news for the market as yields on longer-dated notes have surged to multi-year highs in recent sessions amid upward pressure on global yields, and driven by bets the BOJ will need to tweak or tighten policy at home.

"The pace of the rise in yields may slow down because of the increase but it may not last long," said Masayuki Koguchi, general manager at the fixed income investment division of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management.

"Because there will be more supply than demand, and we are seeing inflation going."

The BOJ has remained an outlier among its global peers, which have been aggressively raising rates in a bid to curb inflation, and the divergence in policy and a widening yield gap between the U.S. and Japanese economies have driven the yen to 32-year lows.

The central bank kept its policy unchanged at a two-day meeting that ended on Friday, while Federal Reserve policymakers are widely expected to deliver a fourth straight supersized interest-rate hike when they meet .

The BOJ boosted the amounts of bonds it was planning to buy at scheduled operations on Wednesday, after yields on 20- and 30-year bonds hit multi-year highs. That followed emergency bond buying in two straight sessions last week.

In September, the BOJ boosted its planned purchases of bonds for the current quarter, doubling the purchases of JGBs with 10- to 25-year maturity to 250 billion yen per operation compared with the previous quarter.

At that time, the bank also doubled its planned purchase of bonds with maturity of more than 25 years to 100 billion yen.

($1 = 147.4200 yen)

