Bank of Japan stumbles into defensive minefield

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - War, Covid-19 and an aggressive-looking Federal Reserve are conspiring against the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose monetary stance. The yen has plummeted and the central bank is struggling to keep control of key bond yields. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda must contemplate adjusting policy proactively, or watching market forces do it for him.

The core of Japan’s monetary strategy is a policy called “yield curve control” that caps treasury bond yields, some of them in negative territory. For a while it was effective, but major trading partners are now hiking rates as inflation spreads. In Japan, though, domestic prices are tame and GDP growth is tepid, so it’s senseless to follow suit. The ensuing divergence in returns has contributed to a dizzying depreciation of the yen, which has softened 17% against the greenback since the beginning of 2021, 7 percentage points of that in the past 16 trading days.

The current weak exchange rate, around 125 yen per dollar, has upsides: it will import a bit of welcome inflation, support exports and flatter the value of overseas earnings at listed companies. The bigger issue is bond traders’ testing of the 10-year yield this week. Yield curve control policy dictates that note’s rate be pegged around zero, with the central bank intervening if it rises toward 0.25%, as it did on Monday. Worryingly, the BOJ’s first intervention to pull the yield down failed, so it had to try again, offering to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year bonds for four consecutive days.

In theory yield curve control lessens the need for central bankers to do this sort of thing. The BOJ already owns around half of government issues, notes Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics. Too many interventions could break the market. Indeed that was probably one of the reasons Australia clumsily abandoned its peg in November. So extended BOJ purchases pose a problem. Letting interest rates rise, though, could sabotage growth.

There is no perfect solution. A minor increase in the 10-year rate cap is one option; most loans are pegged to short-term rates anyway. Traders could just as easily attack that too. Alternatively a standing facility to buy unlimited 10-year bonds might intimidate the market. The most tempting option is to hope the yen finds a floor and bond speculators go away. But it’s dangerous to try to outwait market forces in an environment where so much has changed for good.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond hit a six-year high of 0.250% on March 28, reaching the upper limit of the Bank of Japan's policy band even after the central bank stepped into the market to try and rein in its rise.

- As a result, in an unprecedented intervention, the Bank of Japan offered to purchase an unlimited amount of the notes for four consecutive days after the yield touched 0.245% for the first time since January 2016.

- The U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates more aggressively to tackle high inflation, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on March 25. Several U.S. central bank officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, indicated earlier this week a renewed sense of urgency in battling a surge in prices that has pushed inflation to a 40-year high.

