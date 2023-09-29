News & Insights

Bank of Japan steps in market as JGB yields hit multi-year high

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

September 29, 2023 — 01:03 am EDT

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan bought 300 billion yen ($2 billion) of bonds with maturities between 5 and 10 years on Friday, intervening in the market to bring down government bond (JGB) yields which hit their highest in a decade.

The 10-year bond yield rose to 0.770%, its most since September 2013, after the BOJ last week decided to keep its ultra-low rate policy unchanged, which has helped the yen JPY= fall to an 11-month low against the dollar this week.

"The BOJ wanted to reiterate its stance to contain rises in the 10-year yield as it approached closer to 1%," said Keisuke Tsuruta, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Today the central bank prioritised the yields over the yen," Tsuruta added.

The 10-year yield inched lower after the BOJ announcement to 0.765%, while the yen remained roughly flat against the dollar.

The BOJ in July set a de-facto cap on the 10-year bond yield of 1.0% but kept its allowance band at 50 basis point at either side of its 0% target.

Yields across the curve rose on Friday to track U.S. Treasury yields.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was up 1 bp at 1.480%, after hitting 1.485%, its highest since May 2015.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 bps to 1.735%, its highest since Dec. 2013.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was last seen at 0.050%, up 0.5 bps from the previous session.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was up 1 bp at 0.315%, its highest since Jan. 17.

