Bank of Japan stares down the bond market

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Japan’s consumer prices, including energy but not food, increased 2.1% in May, above the central bank’s 2% target for a second consecutive month. It’s the wrong kind of inflation, a by-product of sanctions on Russia and U.S. interest rate hikes rather than from healthy consumer demand. With the yield spread between American and Japanese government bonds at nearly 3 percentage points, the yen has softened to 135 per dollar, its weakest since 1998. That will raise the cost of imported goods – the country has run a trade deficit since July 2021 – further increasing prices.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is unfazed. Growth is tepid and 2% inflation is hardly sizzling, even after years of deflation. Japan Inc remains reluctant to invest domestically, one reason the yen is so weak. Such conditions argue for keeping loose monetary policy, but some bond investors are betting Kuroda will have to blink if the yen keeps tumbling. Other parts of the bureaucracy are already signaling concern https://www.mof.go.jp/policy/international_policy/gaitame_kawase/press_release/20220610_statement.html. Fighting the BOJ is an infamous “undertaker trade”, but this time it’s not yet clear who the undertaker is. (By Pete Sweeney)

