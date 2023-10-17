News & Insights

Bank of Japan says it will conduct unscheduled bond buying operation

October 17, 2023 — 09:10 pm EDT

Written by Brigid Riley for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it would conduct an emergency bond operation, offering to buy 300 billion yen ($2 billion) of bonds with maturities of 5 to 10 years and 100 billion yen ($667.74 million) of bonds with maturities of 10 to 25 years.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC last stood at 0.81%.

($1 = 149.7700 yen)

