Bank of Japan says it will conduct unscheduled bond buying operation

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it would conduct an emergency bond operation, offering to buy 300 billion yen ($2 billion) of bonds with maturities of 5 to 10 years and 100 billion yen ($667.74 million) of bonds with maturities of 10 to 25 years.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC last stood at 0.81%.

($1 = 149.7700 yen)

(Reporting by Brigid Riley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

