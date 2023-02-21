Bank of Japan says it will conduct emergency bond buying

Adds background

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it would conduct emergency bond buying, in a move to contain elevated yields, after the benchmark 10-year government bond yield breached the top end of the central bank's policy band.

The move comes as investors renew their attack on the BOJ's ultra-loose interest rate stance, expecting the central bank to abolish its yield curve control policy (YCC) after incoming BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda takes his seat in April.

Ueda, the government's nominee for the post, will testify before Japan's lower house on Friday.

The yield on the 10-year JGBs JP10YTN=JBTC touched 0.505% for a second straight session, breaching the BOJ's 0.5% cap and reaching the highest level since Jan. 18.

The BOJ said it would buy 300 billion yen ($2.2 billion) of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) maturing in between five to 10 years and 100 billion yen of bonds with maturities between 10 and 25 years.

($1 = 134.6800 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

