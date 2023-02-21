Bank of Japan says it will conduct emergency bond buying

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it would conduct emergency bond buying, in a move to contain elevated yields.

The move comes as the yield on 10-year Japanese government bond crossed the bank's top end of the policy range in the previous session.

