Bank of Japan says it will conduct emergency bond buying

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

February 21, 2023 — 08:11 pm EST

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it would conduct emergency bond buying, in a move to contain elevated yields.

The move comes as the yield on 10-year Japanese government bond crossed the bank's top end of the policy range in the previous session.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.