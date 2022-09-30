Bank of Japan plans to double purchase of 10- to 25-year JGBs in Oct-Dec

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Friday it plans to double its purchases of Japanese government bonds with 10- to 25-year maturity in October-December, compared with the current quarter.

The BOJ plans to buy 250 billion yen ($1.73 billion) per operation for these bonds twice a month next quarter, compared with 123 billion yen four times a month in July-September.

($1 = 144.3000 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita Editing by Mark Heinrich)

