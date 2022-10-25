Bank of Japan increases bond buying to curb surge in yields

Junko Fujita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

The Bank of Japan said it would increase the amount of bonds it was planning to buy for the day's operations on Wednesday, to help curb a recent surge in yields.

Bank of Japan offered to buy 350 billion yen ($2.36 billion)of bonds with 10- and 25-year maturities, up from 250 billion yen it had planned.

The BOJ would also buy 575 billion yen of bonds with 3- to 5-year maturities, up from a planned 475 billion yen, and 150 billion yen of bonds with maturities more than 25 years, up from 100 billion yen.

Reuters

