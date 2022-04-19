Bank of Japan defends yield target, offers to buy unlimited 10-year bonds

Adds details, background

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it has decided to offer to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGB) at 0.25%, in its third move to defend its yield target since February.

The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond JP10YTN=JBTC rose to as high as 0.25% in early trade to touch the upper limit of the central bank's yield target.

The rise in yields comes as the yen JPY=EBS weakens sharply to two-decade lows against the U.S. dollar, forcing markets to test the central bank's commitment to its super easy yield-curve-control policy. .

With the economy still weak and inflation modest compared with Western economies, the BOJ has stressed its resolve to keep monetary policy ultra-loose even as the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to raise rates to stem soaring inflation.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the yen's recent moves had been "quite sharp" and could hurt companies' business plans, offering his strongest warning yet of the risks stemming from the currency's depreciation.

Kuroda, however, repeated his view the BOJ must maintain its massive stimulus programme to support a fragile economic recovery.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.