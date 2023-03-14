Bank of Japan buys ETFs for second straight day

March 14, 2023 — 04:36 am EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan bought 70.1 billion yen ($522 million) of exchange-traded funds on Tuesday, the central bank data showed, stepping into the market for a second trading day as the market slips in the aftermath of the Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.

Japanese shares fell on Tuesday, with the broader Topix index .TOPX closing down 2.67%, in a bigger slump than the 2% threshold that prompts the central bank to step in the market.

The central bank also bought 70.1 billion yen of ETFs on Monday.

($1 = 134.2200 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

