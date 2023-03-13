Bank of Japan buys 70.1 bln yen ETFs for first time in 3 months

March 13, 2023 — 05:04 am EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

By Kantaro Komiya

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan bought 70.1 billion yen ($521.5 million) of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Monday, the central bank data showed, the first such purchase since Dec. 2, 2022.

Japanese shares fell, with the broader Topix index .TOPX slipping as much as 2.02% in the morning session, a level that could prompt the central bank to step into the market.

Financial sector stocks slid across Europe and Asia as the collapse of startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank continued to shake markets.

($1 = 134.4100 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya, Editing by Himani Sarkar)

