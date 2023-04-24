Bank of James Financial Group (BOTJ) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Bank of James Financial Group said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.92%, the lowest has been 1.28%, and the highest has been 3.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 2.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of James Financial Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOTJ is 0.07%, a decrease of 32.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.19% to 1,273K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 232K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOTJ by 5.37% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 189K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOTJ by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White holds 185K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOTJ by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 126K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOTJ by 16.62% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 122K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOTJ by 56.26% over the last quarter.

Bank of James Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank of the James, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. opened for business in July 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. The bank currently services customers in Virginia from offices located in Altavista, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Forest, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Madison Heights, Roanoke, and Rustburg. The bank offers full investment and insurance services through its BOTJ Investment Services division and BOTJ Insurance, Inc. subsidiary. The bank provides mortgage loan origination through Bank of the James Mortgage, a division of Bank of the James. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. common stock is listed under the symbol 'BOTJ' on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC.

